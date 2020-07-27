Sections
Home / Delhi News / Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously

The Delhi Jal Board has requested citizens to use water judiciously and assured it will restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Residents fill their empty containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker at Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri during national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on April 17, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo )

Water supply in several parts of Delhi will be affected due to an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday.

Parts of west, north, central and south Delhi are among the areas where the supply will be hit due to increased levels of ammonia in raw water, according to DJB.

The board has requested citizens to use water judiciously and assured it will restore normal supply as soon as possible.

“URGENT : Due to increase of pollution in raw water the water supply is affected in Part of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, including Delhi Cantt. and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.Plz use water judiciously till the supply is normal,” the water board tweeted.



Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha, who is the board’s vice-chairperson, also shared a similar tweet.

 

The Delhi Jal Board also shared the contact details of suppliers of water tankers who can be approached in case of emergencies.

Here is a list of phone numbers to avail water tankers in respective areas:

Central Control Room 1916, 23527679, 23634469

Chandrawal WW No.02 23810930

Greater Kailash 29234746, 29234747

Idgah 23537397, 23677129

Punjabi Bagh 25223658

Burari 27619244, 27617609

Kewal Park 27677877, 27681578

IP Station 23370911, 23378761

RK Puram 26193218

Last week, toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna at the Okhla barrage following which the Delhi Jal Board on Friday curtailed supply at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants due to high levels of pollutants in the river.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Industries Commissioner about the reasons behind “sudden froth” in the river.

(With agency inputs)

