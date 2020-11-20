‘We don’t wish to close markets’: Delhi CM assures market association representatives

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, in conversation with Kunal Pradhan, Executive Editor, Hindustan Times, during the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured representatives of various market associations across the city that the government will not shut down despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Kejriwal said, “Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, the government does not wish to shut any markets. They assured that those without masks will be provided one for free by market associations. Shops will also be asked to keep spare masks & sanitisers.”

The chief minister also highlighted that people need to adhere to social distancing rules and follow Covid-19 preventive measures in order to curb the recent spike in the number of cases in the Capital. He also asked the market representatives to apprise shopkeepers about the role marketplaces can play in stopping the outbreak. Kejriwal also requested all Aam Aadmi Party officials to distribute free masks to people seen without masks.

Earlier, shopkeepers from various markets in Delhi were concerned about a proposal that the Delhi government had sent to the Centre requesting to shut down markets for a short period of time if they are seen flouting Covid-19 prevention rules. Delhi government had expressed concern citing that norms not being followed by people visiting these marketplaces may have also contributed to the recent rise in the number of cases.

Delhi recorded close to a lakh cases within the first two weeks of November. The Capital also recorded more than 7,500 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday which took Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 510,000. More than 8,000 people have died so far due to coronavirus in Delhi.