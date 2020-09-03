Delhi wakes up to overcast skies, moderate rain likely today

IMD data showed that August reported the highest rainfall of the season. This August was also the second-wettest monsoon in 12 years. (HT Photo)

Delhi woke up to overcast skies on Thursday with a possibility of moderate rainfall and thundershowers during the day, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

IMD also predicted gusty winds across the national capital with a speed of up to 40 kilometres per hour (kmph), which is likely to keep the weather pleasant through the day.

Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city. The winds have kept the city’s air quality index (AQI) in check.

“The winds were mainly because of a cyclonic circulation in north-western Madhya Pradesh and north-eastern Rajasthan. It is likely to be windy on Thursday as well. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city, as the monsoon trough has reached close to the Delhi-national capital region (NCR),” said a senior IMD scientist.

IMD data showed that August reported the highest rainfall of the season. This August was also the second-wettest monsoon in 12 years.

IMD has predicted plenty of rainfall for the remaining monsoon season that ends on September 30.“Plenty of rainfall is expected in September, especially in the first week,” the official added.