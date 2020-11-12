Weather likely to be unfavourable on Diwali weekend, crackers to make it worse, warn IMD and Safar

New Delhi: Experts on Thursday warned that violations of the ban on firecrackers on Diwali, coupled with slower, north-westerly winds carrying stubble burning smoke, will likely push Delhi’s air pollution back into the ‘severe’ levels it witnessed earlier this week.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that even though the city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the lower range of ‘very poor’ on Thursday thanks to stronger winds, the situation will likely deteriorate Friday onwards.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that on Thursday, Delhi’s overall AQI was 314, in the ‘very poor’ category. On Wednesday, the AQI was 344, also very poor.

Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said that winds blowing over Delhi will start slowing down from Friday, and their direction will switch to north-westerly, which will increase the contribution of stubble-burning smoke from Punjab and Haryana.

“Even though we have forecast that this Diwali is likely to be better compared to the last few years, the weather is expected to be unfavourable. If people in the city burst crackers, then the pollution level could slip to ‘severe’ on Diwali day and a day after,” Soni said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region from midnight of November 9 to November 30 midnight, days after the Delhi government banned all crackers on November 5.

The AQI in Delhi on Diwali day last year (on October 27) was 337, and 368 the day after that, both in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Capital’s AQI was ‘severe’ for six days, starting November 6. The city got minor relief on Wednesday and Thursday, when the AQI was very poor category after winds shifted direction, blowing in from the east, and carrying minimal smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states.

Smoke from farm fires contributed to just 3% of Delhi’s PM2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) levels on Wednesday, the lowest since October 14.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that from Diwali afternoon the wind speed will dip to nearly 6kmph.

“From Diwali evening the air quality is likely to start deteriorating. However, from Sunday night the wind direction is expected to change again to easterly and there is also a possibility of light rain. The pollution particles stick on to the moisture in the air and settle closer to the ground, making the air quality worse,” Srivastava said.

The IMD forecast said that wind speeds are likely to improve from Monday.

The Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), also released a similar forecast for Delhi’s air quality for the Diwali weekend.

“Air quality is predicted to deteriorate and remain in the higher-end of very poor levels in absence of any additional emissions due to firework during the Diwali period. The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase from negligible to moderate for the next two days,” the Safar forecast read.

The forecast, however, said that even if residents of the Capital do not burn any crackers, the PM2.5 level is still expected to be on the higher-end of ‘very poor’ or the lower-end of ‘severe’ category.

However, despite unfavourable weather conditions, the forecast said the AQI is expected to be better this year, as compared to Diwali day and days after the festival for the past four years.

“Even a smaller increment in the local additional emission is likely to have significant deterioration impact on November 14 and November 15, and may push the AQI in the severe category,” read the Safar forecast.

A Safar official explained that the peak levels of PM 10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometres) and PM2.5 are expected between 1am and 6am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.