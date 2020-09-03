What you need to know about travelling in Delhi Metro from Monday

All passengers entering the station will be thermally scanned. It is at the discretion of the security agency, the CISF, to stop any passenger who is found to be symptomatic. (Soumya PillaiHT Photo)

The Delhi Metro will resume services in the national Capital from September 7 after a hiatus of 169 days. However, travelling in the Metro will not be the same as before.

With Covid-19 infections still on the rise, passengers will only be allowed with masks on after a thorough screening. Social distancing will be mandatory inside stations and trains.

Here’s a look at the new rules that passengers will need to follow from September 7.

1. Masks will be mandatory for entry into all Metro stations and passengers will have to wear one inside stations and in trains at all times. Kiosks will be set up outside stations where masks will be available for purchase.

2. Entry and exit from Metro stations will be restricted. Depending on the size and footfall at a station, one or two gates in each station will initially remain open for passenger movement. Stations in containment zones will remain closed and trains will not halt there.

3. All passengers entering the station will be thermally scanned. It is at the discretion of the security agency, the CISF, to stop any passenger who is found to be symptomatic. Passengers are also advised to carry smaller luggage, so that screening can be quick and there is no crowding at station gates.

4. Tokens will not be allowed as they could be carriers of the virus. Passengers with smart cards will also have to use digital options for top-ups.

5. The Delhi Metro has marked spots across the station and platform premises where passengers will be allowed to stand. Inside the trains, alternate seats can be occupied.

6. All stations will be monitored through a centralised control room using CCTV cameras. If any passenger is found to violate social distancing rules, drivers will be directed to skip the said station. DMRC can also stop people from entering a station at any time if the crowd inside grows over the deemed capacity of the station.

7. Only three passengers will be allowed inside lifts and on escalators.

Nearly 800 Delhi Metro officials will man operations at all times. The train and station premises will be sanitised regularly, because of which the frequency of trains could initially be affected. Trains will also stop for longer at stations so that passengers can take their time to board and deboard without crowding the train gates.