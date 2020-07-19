‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir took a potshot at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after areas in the national capital were flooded due to rains (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Gautam Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, took a potshot at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after several areas in the Capital were flooded following heavy rains on Sunday.

Waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls were reported from many keys stretches of Delhi after the Capital received its first spell of heavy rains in the morning.

Delhi Traffic Police said waterlogging was reported at Azadpur Underpass, South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Paharganj side of the New Delhi railway station, Moolchand Underpass and near Batra Hospital, among others.

“Got to hear that the Delhi government is running a “Rain Water Harvesting” scheme on the London-Paris like roads! When will we get to see its advertisements, chief minister ji?” Gautam Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in Parliament, also posted several photographs of waterlogged roads as vehicles and people navigated through them.

The former cricketer has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by calling the Delhi chief minister “21st-century Tughlaq” for spending money over “ads and hashtags”.

He was not the only one critical of the ruling party over the waterlogged areas.

Jai Prakash, the mayor of North Delhi, berated the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after a body of a 60-year-old pickup truck driver was found under a flooded bridge in central Delhi.

Police to believe he drowned while trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass.

“Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The CM should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased,” Jai Prakash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The government should ensure that such incidents don’t happen again,” he added.

The body was found in the water close to a spot where a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was submerged in the waterlogged underpass.