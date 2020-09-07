Wife, friend held for attempt to murder of businessman, six others for arms smuggling

The probe into a case of attempt to murder of a businessman in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar last week led to the arrest of his wife and friend and also helped the police bust an interstate arms smuggling racket.

Police said the duo had procured two pistols and bullets from the smugglers to try and kill the businessman, the police said Monday.

A total of nine countrymade pistols and 53 cartridges have been recovered from the duo and six other persons, who are part of the gang that supplies firearms to criminals in western parts of the city.

Police said the syndicate has roots in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, where the firearms are illegally manufactured. The gang had supplied over 50 firearms and hundreds of bullets to over a dozen criminals in west Delhi, senior police officers associated with the case said.

An investigating officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said the arrested 24-year-old woman, Sunita (single name), and her husband’s friend Manoj (single name), were allegedly having an affair.

When Sunita’s husband Babu (single name) got to know of this, fights ensued between the couple and they had also complained about each other to the police in the past. “As altercations between the couple became routine, Sunita and Manoj decided to get rid of Babu and planned his murder,” the investigator said.

On September 1 around 10.30pm, Babu, an apparel businessman, was returning to his Raghubir Nagar home from a nearby temple when an unidentified masked man waylaid him and fired two shots at him. The bullets missed him and he survived the attack. After the attacker fled, Babu rushed home and informed his mother, Panno Devi, who in turn called the police.

“A case of attempt to murder and firing was registered and investigation was taken up. Babu suspected the role of his wife and Manoj in the attack. Manoj was caught the next day and his interrogation led us to unravel the entire conspiracy and arrest Sunita from whose possession two pistols and a bullet were recovered,” the officer said.

During their interrogation, another police officer associated with the case said Manoj disclosed that he had procured the firearms from one Tarun alias Rakesh.

When Tarun’s antecedents were verified, it was found that he was wanted in a murder and robbery case, registered recently in Nihar Vihar. “We arrested Tarun,26, and his questioning revealed his association with Sabir alias Mulla, a weapons supplier. Mulla was also arrested with two pistols and 20 cartridges. His interrogation helped us bust the entire network,” the second officer said.

Sabir told the police that he was operating the racket along with his uncle, who runs the illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Firozpur. The duo is believed to have supplied over 50 illegal firearms to west Delhi criminals in the past three or four months, the police said.

“After Sabir, we arrested four more men – Ajay alias Jatin,28, Bobby,25, Sunny,26, and Shalender,33 -- and recovered five more pistols and 32 cartridges. Efforts are on to nab Sabir’s uncle and all those who procured weapons from the duo,” the officer said.