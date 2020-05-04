With 427 new cases, Capital records biggest single-day spike

With 427 new cases, Delhi on Sunday witnessed the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases – taking the cumulative total of positive cases diagnosed so far to 4,549, said the health bulletin shared by the government.

Delhi, on Sunday, also recorded recovery of 106 Covid-19 patients and no fresh death, which brings down the total number of active cases to 3,123. The total number of deaths stays 64, the government data said.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 384 fresh Covid-19 cases which happens to be the second highest single day spike for the Capital now.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier attributed the high number of cases in Delhi to scaled up testing being done in the in the city which, according to the government, stands somewhere around 2600 people per million population.

On Sunday, health minister Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi has so far tested more than 58,000 people… Delay in arrival of test results at times contribute to bulk numbers on a single day. For a better picture, one should look at the doubling rate. Delhi currently has a doubling rate of 11.5 compared to around 4 recorded one month ago.”

Doubling rate is an assessment used to represent the time it takes for the number of Covid-19 cases to double within a given geographic area. Districts in Delhi does the assessment in every seven days, senior officials in the health department said.

Bengali Market to be de-sealed

The Delhi government on Sunday also scaled down containment efforts in New Delhi’s Bengali Market and a lane in Kailash Hiils neighbourhood in South-East Delhi, bringing down the total number of containment zones to 94 in the city.

The popular Bengali Market, which was the first and only Covid-19 containment zone in Lutyens’ Delhi, will be de-sealed from Monday. An order to scale down the containment measures in the popular market and surrounding areas was taken on Sunday after no Covid-19 case was reported for 28 days.

The same protocol applies to the other sealed area too.

In an order issued by District Magistrate Tanvi Garg on Sunday, the authorities were asked to scale down the measures, though lockdown provisions will continue to be in force.

The upscale neighbourhood made its way to the list after a surveillance team of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) found 35 workers of a famous pastry shop living under “unhygienic conditions” violating social-distancing norms. Two workers who had fever-like symptoms (common in Covid-19 patients) will undergo tests.

The surveillance was conducted after three persons were found positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the neighbourhood.

YK Anand, president of Babar road RWA said, “It is a huge relief. Though we were provided all services at home, it is a good thing that our area has not reported any new cases.”

District magistrate (southeast Delhi) Harleen Kaur did not respond to phone calls and messages.