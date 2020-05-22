Sections
With 660 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records another big spike

This is the fourth day that Delhi has record the highest single-day spike, data shows, as the national capital had reported more than 500 new cases each day.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of Karol Bagh Market after lockdown restrictions were eased, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went beyond 12,000 on Friday as 660 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike, according to news agency ANI.

There also have been 14 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 208, according to ANI. The number of positive cases stands at 12,319 and there are 6,214 active cases, it said.

An expert committee had advised the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to prepare for the addition of over 500 cases daily as the second of three scenarios. The first scenario was reporting 100 cases a day and the third was 1,000 cases a day.



In the last week, Delhi witnessed sealing of nine areas as Covid-19 containment zones even as nine other sealed zones witnessed scaling down of containment efforts, government data showed.

The Delhi government has in the last one week “de-contained” sealed areas in Block 34 of Trilokpuri, Israel Camp in Rangpuri, K2 block in Nihal Vihar, Oberoi Apartment in central Delhi, G1 block in Mansarovar Garden, Lane 14 in Kalyanpuri, three lanes in D-block of Sangam Vihar, Deenpur Village and Shahjahanabad Society in Dwarka.

Between May 14 and 21, containment zones were added in F block of Dakshinpuri, the main road of Zamroodpur, three separate pockets in Jahangirpuri, Dhobiwali Gully in Azadpur, Chandrashekhar Azad Colony in Wazirpur Industrial Area, BB block in Shalimar Bagh and C block of Sultanpuri.

