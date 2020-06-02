Woman among four held for job racket in Delhi

The gang advertised for 5,116 vacancies across six states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar, Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police in the cyber crime unit said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Four people, including a 33-year-old woman, were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday for cheating hundreds of people by offering them various government jobs through a website called “Ayushman Yojna, Arogya Mission” that portrayed a false association with the Union government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and the Aarogya Setu app to track Covid-19 cases.

According to Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police in the cyber crime unit, the scam promised jobs under the “Ayushman Yojna” for a registration free of Rs 300 to Rs 500 per person.

“The gang advertised for 5,116 vacancies across six states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar. They collected Rs 300 to Rs 500 from each of the 4,200 job aspirants whose data we have linked, so far. This fake website – https://ayushman-yojana.org/ -- has been active for almost two and a half months,” Roy said.