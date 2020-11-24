Woman arrested for opening fire at grocery shop in Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar

Delhi police have arrested a woman for opening fire at a grocery shop last Wednesday, in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar, to intimidate its owner with whom she had a heated argument earlier. Police said the woman had bought the pistols in Loni, Ghaziabad, specially for this purpose.

A video of the incident that shows the burqa-clad woman firing from a pistol and abusing the shop owner was also widely shared on social media on Monday.

Also read | Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days

Police have identified the arrested woman as Nusrat, also a resident of Chauhan Bangar. On November 18, Jafrabad police station received a phone call reporting multiple gunshots being fired in lane number four of Chauhan Bangar area. The police team found four rounds fired at the shutter of a closed grocery shop.

Enquiry revealed that the shop belonged to one Fahim who also lives in the same area. CCTV footage revealed that it was a burqa-clad woman who had fired those shots.

“She was identified and arrested on Monday. She was booked for illegal possession of arms and under other relevant sections. During questioning, the woman told police that a man known to her, Shahrukh, had mortgaged his phone with the grocery shop owner who was not returning it. When she went to ask for the phone, Fahim refused and that led to a heated argument between the two,” said a senior police officer.

Nusrat then arranged for a pistol from one Maksood, in Loni. “She said another aide, Irfan, helped her buy the weapon and even took her to Fahim’s shop in Chauhan Bangar on his bike, where she opened fire. Irfan then also helped her flee the spot. The woman said she handed over the pistol to Irfan after the incident,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said while Nusrat had been arrested, teams were on the lookout for Irfan.