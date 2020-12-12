Woman gang raped at Shakur Basti station by three, hunt on for suspects

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three unidentified men at Shakur Basti railway station late on Thursday night, prompting the police to register a case and form teams to identify and nab the suspects.

The woman was sitting alone on one of the platforms of the station, when the three men allegedly forcibly dragged her to an isolated place and forced themselves on her, the police said. Police are probing the identity of the men and checking if any of them knew the survivor.

Deputy commissioner of police Jitendra Mani Tripathi, who is looking after the charge of DCP (railways), said that a case of gang rape has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspects.

A police officer said that the woman lived near the railway station with her family. On Thursday night, the officer said, the woman left home after an altercation with her family members.

“She went to the railway station and was sitting alone on one of the platform. Seeing her alone, three men arrived and dragged her behind some bushes near the railway station premises. They raped her and fled,” said the officer, adding that the woman did not approach the railway police and instead returned home.

On Friday, she told her family members about the incident and they brought her to the railway police station. The woman’s medical examination was conducted which confirmed gang rape. “Accordingly, a case was registered,” the officer said.

According to the police, the three men also allegedly assaulted the woman when she tried to defend herself and resist.

The investigating teams are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed at the railway station and on the routes leading to it to ascertain the identity of the suspects. The woman has told them that the suspects looked like labourers. Investigators said that they have activated their criminal as well as human intelligence networks to gather information about the suspects.

The dump data of cellphones active around the railway station during the time of the crime is also being collected and examined. However, no breakthrough could be made in the case till Saturday night.