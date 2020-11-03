Woman gang-raped by security guard, two former bouncers in Delhi hospital parking; all three held

Sections
The woman had been staying at the hospital’s waiting hall for attendants. Police said she was raped after the three accused asked her to leave the hospital premises

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:41 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A security guard and two former bouncers allegedly gang-raped a 30-year-old woman in the parking area of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday last, the Delhi police said. The woman had been staying at the hospital’s waiting hall for attendants.

“A case was registered under [Indian Penal Code] Sections 376 D [gang rape], 506 [criminal intimidation] and 34 [common intention]... on the woman’s complaint. We have arrested all the three suspects,” said deputy police commissioner Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Dr PS Khatana, the hospital’s medical director, said the case is under investigation. “We can comment only after a preliminary report on the incidence comes to us.”

The accused have been identified as Kanwar Pal, 33, the security guard, Praveen Tiwari, 26, and Manish, 22. Mishra said Tiwari and Manish earlier worked as contractual bouncers at the hospital.



Mishra said the woman was raped after the three accused asked her to leave the hospital premises as she was not authorised to stay in the waiting hall.

“They asked the woman to sleep and spend the night in the parking area... The three men followed the woman and forced themselves on her in the parking space. They also threatened to harm her if she raised alarm,” said Mishra. He added a counsellor counselled her and convinced her to lodge her complaint. “The survivor gave us a complaint and took two names which the suspects were taking while talking to each other. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up.”

Mishra said the three were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and arrested.

