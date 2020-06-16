Woman held for stealing purse of another woman standing in queue to get tested

A staff member of Lady Hardinge Hospital in a PPE suit after cases of coronavirus emerged among healthcare workers, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A 55-year-old woman was caught while allegedly stealing the purse of a woman waiting in queue at Lady Hardinge Hospital to get tested for Covid-19 on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district), identified the suspect as Sonam (single name), a resident of Gamri Village in Shahdara.

“Around Monday afternoon, an assistant sub-inspector who was at Lady Hardinge Hospital heard someone shout ‘thief’. He saw a woman running towards the out gate of the hospital and he chased and caught her,” the DCP said.

Moments later, the woman whose pursue was snatched reached the spot and told the policeman that the woman had stolen her purse.

The suspect has been arrested for theft and the police are checking if she has been involved in similar thefts in the past as well.