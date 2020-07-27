Sections
Home / Delhi News / Woman, infant killed in wall collapse in southwest Delhi

Woman, infant killed in wall collapse in southwest Delhi

The woman, along with her baby, husband and sister were inside their shanty when it started raining heavily, police said. The water started seeping in through the walls and suddenly, a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty and the woman, her son and sister got trapped under it, they said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The deceased, Kari Sardar (25) and her son Mahabur, hailed from West Bengal, police said. 

A woman and her seven-month-old son died after a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty in southwest Delhi’s Palam Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday noon. The deceased, Kari Sardar (25) and her son Mahabur, hailed from West Bengal, they said. 

The woman, along with her baby, husband and sister were inside their shanty when it started raining heavily, police said.

The water started seeping in through the walls and suddenly, a wall of an adjacent house collapsed on their shanty and the woman, her son and sister got trapped under it, they said.



Later, with the help of neighbours, her husband Sabijudeen, who works as a waste picker, pulled them out from the debris.

Both the woman and her son were found unconscious, while her sister suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to a nearby hospital, where the mother and son duo was declared brought dead, police said.

On the complaint of her husband, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter was being investigated, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, he alleged that the house adjacent to their shanty was not stable and he had informed the landlord about the same, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
MP Board 12th Result 2020: Laptop scheme for meritorious students resumes, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 27, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.