Woman raped on pretext of ration, monetary aid

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour on the pretext of free ration and financial aid of ₹1,000 from a local legislator on Monday afternoon. The incident is alleged to have taken place in a west Delhi neighbourhood, following which the police filed a case and arrested the man on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman and the neighbour were acquainted for more than 10 years.

The crime was reported to the police on Tuesday evening by the woman’s husband, a coconut seller, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by their neighbour on the pretext of offering help during the lockdown.

“The man said that the accused is a neighbour and is known to the family for the past 14 years. He said when he was away at work, the man, who works at a ration shop, promised his wife ration and monetary help from a legislator through his contacts. When the woman agreed, the man took her to a west Delhi neighbourhood and forced himself upon her, according to her husband,” a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The man said that the suspect had threatened his wife not reveal the sexual assault, the police said.

“As soon as we got the complaint, the woman was the taken for a medical examination, following which a case of rape was registered at the Palam police station against the man,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Devender Arya, said they have booked the man for rape and arrested him. “The crime is being probed,” he said.