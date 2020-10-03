Sections
Woman’s body stuffed in bed box in Delhi’s Chhawla: Police arrest friend from Assam

The murder came to light on September 25 when neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house and reported the matter to the police

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:00 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several police teams worked on the case; the forensic team said the woman was killed at least two days before the body was recovered. (Representational Image)

Eight days after the semi-naked and decomposing body of a 26-year-old woman was found stuffed in a bed box at a house in Delhi’s Chhawla, the police on Saturday said they arrested her friend for allegedly murdering her. The arrested man was identified by his first name as Satish.

“The arrested man is married but was in a relationship with the woman. He suspected her of having an affair with someone else and believed that she had been ignoring him because of that. He killed her in a fit of rage at his rented home, stuffed the body in the bed box, and fled,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

Police said the woman, who worked with a multinational company in Gurugram, was from Jharkhand. The murder came to light on September 25 when neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house and reported the matter to the police.

A police officer involved in the probe into the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a forensics team has told them the woman was killed at least two days before the body was recovered. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the house was rented to a 27-year-old man, who also works with a private company in Gurugram. As the man was missing and his mobile phone was switched off, he became the prime suspect.”

Meena said several teams worked on the case and the suspect was arrested from Assam.

“Our teams worked on the call detail records, analysed CCTV footage and the suspect’s contacts, coordinated with different agencies, and finally nabbed him. The arrested man told us that after killing the woman, he sold his mobile phone and fled to Dibrugarh in Assam.”

