Woman staffer allegedly jumps to death from NDMC building

Woman staffer allegedly jumps to death from NDMC building

She was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the staff, but was declared dead on arrival

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman was identified as a helper, who was employed by the civil engineering department and attached to the civic body’s architecture department. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

A woman staffer with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) allegedly jumped to her death from the 11th floor of the civic body’s headquarters in Palika Kendra near Connaught Place on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi), Delhi Police, said though no suicide note was recovered, her family members said that she was undergoing treatment for mental illness at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in the national capital.

The woman was identified as a helper, who was employed by the civil engineering department and attached to the civic body’s architecture department.

The police said that a preliminary probe has revealed that she arrived at the building at around 9:45 am, collected the keys to her department from the counter, visited a room, kept her hand bag on a table, removed her sandals and a little later jumped from the 11th floor.



She was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital by the NDMC staff, but was declared brought dead on arrival.

She is survived by her husband and two children. “Inquest proceedings have been initiated. So far, no foul play is suspected,” said the DCP.

