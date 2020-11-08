Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘Worst wave of Covid-19 so far’: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

‘Worst wave of Covid-19 so far’: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Satyendar Jain said laxity on the part of the people was a reason for the spike in new cases. (HT Photo)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

The government has increased the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

“The third wave of Covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

He, however, said laxity on the part of the people has been a major reason behind the spike in new cases.

“Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for Covid-19 till a vaccine is developed,” Jain added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
Nov 08, 2020 12:21 IST
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Nov 08, 2020 12:51 IST
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Nov 08, 2020 09:41 IST
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Nov 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma
Nov 08, 2020 12:45 IST
Kamala Harris’ ‘hearty breakfast’ advice for women, favourite Indian dishes
Nov 08, 2020 12:50 IST
Karanvir Bohra shares video of wife Teejay’s baby bump: ‘This is a miracle’
Nov 08, 2020 12:43 IST
Adityanath dedicates power projects worth Rs 216 crore to Gorakhpur
Nov 08, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.