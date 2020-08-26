Sections
Home / Delhi News / Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The water level was recorded at 203.98 metres at 6 pm on Tuesday, precariously close to the warning level of 204.50 metres, according to the official. The river had swelled to 204.38 metres on Monday, which was just a metre below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.  The water level was recorded at 203.78 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 am. Water was being released into the Yamuna at the rate of 13,433 cusec at 8 am from the Hathnikund barrage, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litre per second.

The water level was recorded at 203.98 metres at 6 pm on Tuesday, precariously close to the warning level of 204.50 metres, according to the official. The river had swelled to 204.38 metres on Monday, which was just a metre below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

“The flow rate was 36,557 cusec at 5 pm on Tuesday, the maximum in the last 24 hours. The water level is likely to increase in the next 48 hours,” he said. The water discharged from the barrage — which provides drinking water to Delhi — usually takes 72 hours to reach the capital.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas.



Last year, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 meter-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.

Also read: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi starting today

Delhi’s water minister Satyendar Jain had Monday said the government was ready to deal with any flood-like situation.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in northwest India, which is likely to increase water levels of the river.

“Heavy to very rainfall is likely in northwest India over the next three to four days due to the northward shifting of the monsoon through,” Kudeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former Indian shot put medalist arrested in US for killing wife and mother
Aug 26, 2020 11:45 IST
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in coma, renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’: Hospital
Aug 26, 2020 11:45 IST
Kubbra Sait slams derogatory tweet that called Rhea Chakraborty ‘sex bait’
Aug 26, 2020 11:43 IST
James Anderson’s ascension to greatness confirms Larsen’s prediction
Aug 26, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.