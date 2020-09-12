Youngsters flock to shop: Sarojini Market street is buzzing

Anyone familiar with South Delhi’s Sarojini Market knows that it’s one stop for great deals in shoe string budget. But with the local shopping scene taking a hit during the pandemic, how’s Sarojini faring? “I recently ventured out to shop at Sarojini after months and the shopping scene was lit! So many shops are offering discounts and deals that the shopper in me was forced to bring home an entire new wardrobe,” gleams Srishti Shrivastava, a banking professional who recently went to Sarojini market to shop for herself as “metro has resumed and now #girlsquad dates can start with my BFFs. But the one thing that’s most important in any girl squad date is the #OOTD. Luckily, with all the pay cuts, Sarojini is the new Zara for me.”

The shopping scene at a street market like Sarojini has changed amid the pandemic. Customers and shop keepers are taking precautions alike. “Why I love Sarojini is because it’s a steal! Right from ₹50 to ₹7000, one can find beautiful bags, sandals, belts, accessories, clothes and jewellery. The only concern for me was about buying clothes from the stall without trying them. Before Covid-19, I didn’t have the fear of wearing a tee shirt on top of my clothes to check the fit. However, now, I wear gloves and trust my better sense at picking out the right size for myself. Sometimes I carry my old tee shirt and show it to the shop keeper and ask him to give me my size. Whatever clothes I buy from the stalls, I always come home and wash them first, adding sanitiser to the washing mix,” says Pooja Gupta, an IT professional.

Face masks, sanitiser bottles and other guards are on as street shopping occupies most in Sarojini. ( PHOTO: Amal KS/HT )

Sarojini Market has always been a bustling spot with some denizens visiting the place to specially grab a bite of their favourite street food. However, it looks like denizens might have to wait for the stalls to re-open again. “Momos, shakarkandi and bhutta are my go to snacks while shopping. I miss munching on them! Sarojini is a delight to shop and snack on budget! I recently bought some gorgeous jewellery and a pair of denim jeans for a steal! While buying clothes amid pandemic, it did cross my mind that so many people would’ve tried it on before me. But, jewellery ka aisa koi scene nahi,” says Akanksha Sharma, a blogger who has been enjoying shopping at Sarojini market in the unpredictable Delhi weather.

“We are offering 10% off on all clothing. Youngsters have begun to come in increasing numbers amid unlock 4.0. From the shop keepers to the clients, everyone is taking precautions while shopping. From temperature checks to regular sanitisation, and masks being made mandatory inside the shop, we have taken all the necessary precautions. Achcha lag raha hai dekh ke ki ab market me thodi raunak hai itne mahino baad,” says Krish Kalra, owner of an apparel shop in Sarojini Nagar Market.

