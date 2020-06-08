‘I learnt, grew as an individual’

Vandana Kapoor, Principal , SLSDAV Public School, Mausam Vihar

Right now, we are a part of rarest history under Covid-19.This is an unusual situation and very testing time. But this is also an opportunity to learn and unlearn in the ‘new normal’. We were using technology partially but in this situation we are now more than 95% dependent on varied technical skills and tools. History tells us that the people who emerged as catalyst in their times went against normal of their times. Aryabhatta, Shankaracharya and Ramanujan challenged the routine and emerged with discoveries. After the Covid-19 outbreak, we searched ways to get connected and it helped in devising new learning techniques by teachers. The students and parents also were equally positive and excited. All the stakeholders turned the Covid-19 lockdown into a learning opportunity. So depression remained miles away and time was best utilised by one and all. Now by this time we all are set for innovation, new solutions and are very confident to take this further for everyone’s gain. History will witness that testing times were converted into learning based on competence and blended teaching and learning skills. SOPs are being created by our agencies to deal with the new normal and to upskill our teachers, students and parents!

SK Sharma, Principal, Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden

Nature has always bestowed its blessings upon all of us. The entire world is in crisis and each individual has been once again given a chance to ponder upon his actions. Covid-19 has confined us in our homes. The present situation truly justifies the idiom -- ‘Every coin has two sides’. On the one hand, every individual is striving to survive but on the other hand this crisis is like a blessing in disguise for Mother Nature and its depleting beauty. We have always shown concern towards nature but little we have done to maintain its sanctity. As a principal, I have not only engaged myself in the monitoring of virtual classes but I have also been guiding my students and have been guiding them to contribute for the nation by any means of help they can provide. I strongly feel that the children who were earlier unaware of their responsibilities as a son or a daughter because of their busy school life are now devoting quality time in helping parents at home. Students, this is the best time to gain self-awareness and to understand the true meaning of patience, empathy and compassion. In my view, the best way to serve the nation in this critical situation is to follow the norms of social distancing and to abide by the rules laid down by the government.

Aastha Sharma, Class 12 C , GS Convent School, Paschim Vihar

We must realise that Mother Earth is what we all have in common. Hence, it’s our responsibility to protect her and ensure that the link between man and nature is not broken, says Aastha Sharma.

During the nearly two-month lockdown period, when even the board examinations were postponed, gardening was the only activity that kept me busy and gave inner peace. The period made me realise my love for plants more than before. It also made me realise how much happiness and positivity plants bring us. Plants give oxygen not only to our lungs but also to our soul. They are like God’s blessings to us and we must provide them water and manure at the right time to ensure they grow healthy. This period has also helped me realise that our main concern should be environment rather than other issues. We must realise that Mother Earth is what we all have in common. Hence, it’s our responsibility to protect her and ensure that the link between man and nature is not broken.

Bhumika Yadav, Class 8, Global Public School, Teekli

The Covid-19 lockdown was an unprecedented experience. I had never heard the word ‘lockdown’ before March 24, 2020 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. I followed a disciplined schedule so that I could devote my time to relevant matters. My day started with taking online classes. I thank all my teachers for the wisdom they shared with us. I and my family thank the coronavirus warriors for fighting the pandemic. I also spent my time reading books, playing indoor games, watching movies and news channels.

Akanksha Paul, Class 6-A, American Montessori Public School, Gurugram

Akanksha Paul wants to thank all the teachers for putting in so much efforts for the education during the lockdown

On normal days, we would go to school, attend classes and teachers would explain lessons to us. Today when the whole world has come to a standstill, our teachers have started working from home and at the same time managing home duties as well, like my parents who are managing their office work from home. My teachers not only prepare lessons but also try technology devices to reach out to us and keep track of students’ progress. I am grateful to all the teachers for putting in so much effort for our education during this time.

Harsh Singh, Class 11, DAV Public School, East of Loni Road

Harsh Singh, who is also school basketball team member, spends quality time with his family and exercises to stay physically fit.

Being stuck indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant that one needed a bit of imagination to keep oneself fit. None of us was prepared for this crisis. However, to turn the crisis into opportunities for our present and future is something we can definitely prepare for. As a member of the school basketball team, I did miss visiting the school playground but I believe we just have to make the best use of what we have and be ready. Besides attending online classes, I tried to make the best of staying indoors. I do workouts in my free time to keep myself fit. Spending time with family gives me a great feeling. One of the most satisfying aspects of the lockdown period is that each day, I learnt and grew as an individual.

Arianna Barua, Class 5-F, Delhi Public School, Dwarka

The lockdown has been a tough time for all of us. Delhi’s crowded markets have fallen silent, restaurants have been shut down, parks are deserted and the children are locked in their homes. These days I keep myself entertained with the Nasa app or by playing games on the National Geographic Kids website. My school has started online classes with interactive videos and daily assignments. After finishing my homework, I keep myself busy with art, music and dance practice. I have also started writing a daily journal. I feel this is a great time for us to learn and do more.

Nandini Achhra , Class 11-C, Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura

Nandini spends her time making drawings as it helps her think and recreate imagination

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period, I spent time making drawings as it helped me think and recreate my imagination. Art has its own importance in education. Whenever I was free, I devoted some time for painting. The period also taught me the management of time. So now I always spend a few hours in some creative activities like reading, painting, sketching and cooking, all of which help express my ideas innovatively.