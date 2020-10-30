Ryan Int’l, Gurugram, celebrates World Food Day with zeal

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, celebrated the World Food Day under the guidance of its honourable chairman Dr. AF Pinto with great zeal. In that online event, Ryanites participated in various innovative and creative activities to showcase their love for food and culinary art.

First of all, the students took part in a creative writing competition, the topic of which was Importance of Healthy Eating. In the contest, they described various kinds of food they can cook or the food which they enjoy cooking with their parents.

They described how the food is prepared and the joy of sharing it with the whole family later. In addition, they also participated in an oratory competition wherein they spoke about their native states and their food culture.

They also dressed up in attractive costumes to celebrate the day in an enthusiastic manner. Thus, various fun-filled activities marked the celebrations of the day. School Head N. Geeta Srinivasa expressed her gratitude to the teachers and also congratulated all the students who took part in those activities with enormous creative skill. The school earnestly follows the visionary ideals of Dr Pinto throughout the year.