School Events: Delhi-NCR students shine in competitions

Adheet Parashar of BSI, Dwarka, moves fast on racing track

Adheet Parashar, a 16-year-old Class 12 student of Basava International School (BSI), Dwarka, has only one passion – car racing. Apart from full time schooling, he is simultaneously training for his rookie year in LGB Formula 4 category of National Racing Championship. He started training on go-karts in 2016 with Rayo Racing Academy under the guidance of international car racer Rayomand Banajee. Since 2017, his coach and mentor has been Rohit Khanna, a JK Tyre Formula LGB 4 racer, who is helping Adheet devise his growth strategy and plan for the journey from karts to cars.

Adheet earned his first podium finish in his debut race in the inter-school category of JK Tyre National Karting Championship 2016. In the last three years, he delivered six podium finishes in different categories and race forms. Starting at the Smaaash’s Sky-Karting Time Trials in July 2017, he finished first and third in the children’s and open categories respectively.

Later in the same year, he again finished first and third respectively in the children’s and 40-50kg professional category at the Smaaash’s Sky-Karting Time Trial version 3.0. Last year, he finished second in the Hyderabad state finals in the National Karting Championship held by Meco Motorsports.

It is said that winning is important but participating is more important. The highlight of his racing career was the participation in national finals of first Red Bull Kart Fight in 2017. In that series, as a 14-year-old entrant by exception, he became the youngest national finalist in the history of the series --- a record he still holds.

Another highlight of his career was his emerging as the national finalist in the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ with N Karthikeyan, his idol. Currently, he is training for Formula LGB 4 and Formula 1300 Racing type and series. His goal for this year is to win the National Rookie Championship of both Formula 1300 and LGB 4 Championships. His father, Rajeev Sharma, is his biggest inspiration and mother, Bharti Sharma, and sister, Aaishni Parashar, continue to be his pillars of strength. At school, the principal and all his teachers are his true support system.

Ryan Int’l, Noida, celebrates birthday of founder chairman

The students celebrated the birthday of Dr AF Pinto with enthusiasm ( HT Photo )

The students of Ryan International School, Noida, celebrated the birthday of Ryan International Group of Institutions’ founder chairman Dr. AF Pinto with all zeal. The students sent their messages of admiration and adulation and expressed their gratitude to the founder chairman whose values and vision points are indeed captivating and intriguing. They praised their eminent leader whose exemplary life is worth emulating. One of the messages read – “We wish you the best ever birthday --- one that is so fantastic that it lives in your heart forever. You are respected . We wish you with a joyful cheer.” Principal Sumita Mukherjee recalled the great journey of AF Pinto – a journey from a humble teacher to a great educationist, environmentalist, philanthropist and visionary who envisaged great values to make students multifaceted.

Rithwik Arora of Ajanta Public School, Gurugram, shines in poetry competition

Sense of humour is one of the most powerful tools. One has to ensure that his/her daily mood and emotional state support good health. Rithwik Arora, a student of Class 7 from Ajanta Public School, Sec-31, Gurugram, secured the second position in the Hasya Kavita event which was part of an inter-school competition titled PRTIBIMB (image). That competition was organised by GD Goenka School, Sector - 48, Gurugram. Many prestigious schools participated in that competition. Rithwik’s performance enthralled the audience and was well-appreciated. School’s director-cum-principal Vaibhav Kapoor appreciated and his performance and congratulated him for bringing laurels to the institution. He said that laughter holds an important place in our lives as it rejuvenates us and gives us energy to work. He added that studies intertwined with tickling of funny bone can be the best combination for learning process.

MJKPS, Ashok Vihar, conducts investiture ceremony

Mata Jai Kaur Public School (MJKPS), Ashok Vihar, organised investitutre ceremony. The chief guest was renowned actor and alumna Taapsee Pannu, who also presided over the event, and the guest of honour was Justice GS Sistani. Also present were school chairman S Surjit Singh and vice chairperson Rasna Singh among others. The online event ‘Ek Bhaarat, Shreshth Bharat’ commenced with Rangakriti, an art exhibition that showcased the works by students. It was followed by ‘Shabad’. The lamp lighting ceremony was followed by a welcome address by principal Rashmi Mehta. who paid tribute to the martyrs who had laid their lives to free India and to the unsung corona warriors who have been fighting an unseen enemy.

Thereafter, an inspiring speech by Justice Sistani enlivened the students. He advised the students to never get complacent with titles and achievements and identify a greater goal to serve the community. A yoga performance titled ‘Bhaarat Ki Beti’ depicted how progress and upliftment of women makes a nation truly empowered. A dance performance ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Waloon’ celebrated the spirit of self-reliance and oneness. The event was conducted to appoint new student council members. Vishakha Singla and Abhishek Sharma were sworn in as the head girl and the head boy respectively as the principal administered the oath. Pannu reminisced her days spent in that school and motivated the students to stay connected to their roots.