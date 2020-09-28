School events in Delhi- NCR

Debate contest at Arwachin Int’l School, Dilshad Garden

Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, in association with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shahdara, organised an innovative global online inter-school English debate competition on the topic ‘Should fundamental duties be make enforceable in the court of law’ for the students of Classes 9 to 12 under the guidance of host school principal Swapna Nair.

The chief guest for the occasion was Arwachin International School director Arun Sharma. The competition was adjudged by Nair, DLSA Shahdara secretary Vidhi Gupta Anand, JBM Global School director Nalini Bahl and Adharsheela Global School principal Rosemary Gaikwad.

Sakshi Shukla from Hindustan Times and Ritu Ram from Dainik Jagran were the guests from media.

Participants from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Nigeria, Oman, Doha, Muscat and Dubai exhibited their extraordinary skills during the programme and enthralled the audience with their convincing thoughts and beliefs.

The event was full of enthusiasm and new vision. Niharika Arora from NC Jindal Public School bagged the first position, scoring 169 points. Manas Aggarwal from Indian Language School (with 168 points) and Lavan Gulati from NC Jindal Public School ( with 166 points) secured the second and third positions respectively. Two consolation prizes were given to Sarah Abraham from Indian language school, Nigeria, and Atharv Verma from Richmond Global School, with both scoring 165 points.

On that occasion, Nair said that it is very important to have an enlightened and responsible youth who realise their duties towards the nation. She added that we always remember our fundamental rights but often forget our fundamental duties and this competition is a step towards making the students introspect and act towards their duties as responsible citizens.

Every right has its responsibilities like the right itself, these responsibilities stem from no man-made law, but from the very nature of man and society.”

SMSSPS, Meera Bagh, conducts digital Book Week

Many students took part in the Book Week event ( HT Photo )

It was a week full of story-reading, listening and enacting activities as St. Mark’s Sr. Sec Public School (SMSSPS), Meera Bagh, organised virtual Book Week for students. The students participated in storytelling sessions which witnessed renowned authors and experts Trina Roy, Khyrunnisa, Renu Chamarty interacting with them, narrating the stories with emotions and expressions encouraging them to buy story books and read as many stories as possible.

A very enriching session with cartoonist AjitNarain was one of the highlights of the week.

Principal Anjali Aggarwal also conducted a story-telling session that made the students want for more. The week culminated with a special live session for parents with Praminda Langer who spoke about the importance of reading by parents.

Interactive session at Mount Olympus School, Gurugram

Students and school staff during the interactive session ( HT Photo )

An interactive session by Dr. Sushila Kataria, MBBS (MD), senior director of internal medicine, Medanta the Medicity, Gurugram , was organised at Mount Olympus School, Gurugram. Both academic and administration staff benefitted from that interactive session as their questions and concerns related to general healthcare, methods of protection from the Covid-19 and safety and precautionary measures in school for students were answered by Dr. Kataria patiently. She also answered the queries leading to better understanding and preparedness on part of each member. Dr. Kataria appreciated the sincere efforts of school principal Neeti C Kaushik, the school management and the team for adhering to the safety guidelines. For this School, Gurugram, safety and security of its students is a priority so it organised that health talk session.

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, hosts E-ComBat 2020

The Commix Club of Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised E-ComBat 2020, the school’s annual commerce fest, at the national level on a digital platform.

It witnessed the participation of more than 25 schools from all over India. The chief guest on that occasion was Navin Agrawal, a senior partner with KPMG, and the guest of honour was Neha Manglik Mittal, an alumna.

Four competitions namely - Insta Biz, Face-to-Face, Pitched In, and Wolf of the Wall Street were organised for the students. The event began with the offering of obeisance to Lord Ganesha. It was followed by the speech of Ahlcon Group of Schools director Ashok Kumar Pandey who laid emphasis on the importance of economic equality, exploration and efforts to stop environmental degradation.

The school principal welcomed all the honourable guests also wished the teams the very best. The chief guest highlighted the three qualities of integrity, humility and giving one’s best shot as integral parts to the success of any human endeavour. The event was declared open by Commix Club president Saumya Jain.

The overall champion’s trophy was bagged by Father Agnel School, Noida, The event was a great success. It culminated with a vote of thanks proposed by Club vice-president Arushi.