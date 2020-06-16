Schools opt for online tools

‘Stay Home, Stay Empowered’ mantra for students at Apeejay School,Faridabad

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown period, ‘Stay Home, Stay Empowered’ is the mantra being followed by the students and teachers of Apeejay School, Faridabad. The lockdown has opened many unforeseen opportunities for everyone. The students are skillfully re-scripting their schedule and finding innovative ways to make the most of trying times. They are spreading cheer among their families. From photography to gardening and from yoga to cooking, they are experimenting with fun to create happy memories to last a lifetime. They are keeping themselves busy in diverse activities such as learning a musical instrument, enhancing command over a language and technology and packaging meals for the underprivileged etc. Grandparents and parents are a constant source of support and strength for them during the pandemic.

At Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, book week with a difference

Students of Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, recently held their first virtual book week titled ‘Leaves of Wisdom’. On that occasion, the teachers along with librarian Monika Sawhney designed different themes and activities under the guidance of headmistress Anju Gupta. The event began with the activities of Class 5 wherein students virtually narrated motivational stories and anecdotes related to Covid-19 lockdown. The week concluded with impressive performances of students. Many author sessions were also organised for the students. Author Shradha Pandey and renowned storyteller Nupur Aggarwal took part in the event. Principal Sanjay Yadav appreciated the hard work put in by students.

Online classes held at GD Goenka, Dwarka

GD Goenka Public school, Dwarka, takes pride in its principle that the fundamental motive of holistic development of students has always been the cornerstone of its strong educational policy. Undeterred by the pandemic, the school has left no stone unturned in facilitating the online teaching process. The teachers themselves became learners and overcame the obstacles of technology to make online classes interesting for students. Be it making PPTs, videos or interactive sessions or telephonic ‘care calls’, to find out about the well-being of students and parents, the school is doing it all. The concept of online teaching is being loved by students. It also gives satisfaction to teachers when a child looks forward to seeing them online every day.

Virtual investiture ceremony at Hansraj Model, Punjabi Bagh

Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, recently made sorts of history when it held a virtual investiture ceremony of the prefectorial board for the session 2020-21. Even the Covid-19 lockdown could not dampen the spirit of the students. School principal Heemal H Bhat announced the names of the newly-elected head boy and the head girl along with other office-bearers. In her address to the students, the principal congratulated all the members of the prefectorial board and inspired the students to be the torchbearers during these days of nationwide crisis. The students were delighted and grateful to the principal for bestowing responsibility upon them.

Online meeting at GD Goenka Public School, Sec 9, Rohini

The Interact Club of GD Goenka Public School, Sector 9, Rohini, recently held a virtual meeting through Google Meet. The meeting was graced by esteemed Rotarians VP Verma, president of Rotary Club Delhi uptown, Vijay Gupta, and Ajay Kumar Goyal. They were welcomed by coordinator Ritu Vashisht who praised the students for their efforts. The meeting briefed the guests about the work done by the club in the last year. They were also updated about Khushi Project, NGO Visits, awareness drives, donation camps, participation in RYLA and DILA. They were very impressed by the work of students and the way they (students) summarized the entire work. Verma said that he would give appreciation letters to students and teachers for their appreciable work.

Scholar badge ceremonies held at DPS, Sec 45, Gurugram

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, principal Aditi Misra lauds the students for their success and achievements

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 lockdown advisory to maintain social distancing, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, recently held the scholar badge ceremonies for classes 5, 7 and 12 virtually. Each of the ceremonies was released on YouTube. School director and principal Aditi Misra, in her address on the occasion, lauded the students for their success and achievements and urged the audience to reflect and introspect for a happier life. She advised the parents to help build life skills and compassion among their wards. She reiterated the importance of family bonding and laid emphasis upon strengthening the parent-child communication. Sapna Dhawan, Dean, Student Welfare, facilitated the ceremony. A sneak peek into activities held for the students in the previous session was also screened. The awards were displayed with the photographs and names of the awardees along with their achievements. The scholar badge ceremony of the senior school also witnessed students being honoured with awards.

Webinar held at DLF Public School, Ghaziabad

DLF Public School, Ghaziabad, recently organised a webinar for school students across the city on the issue of ‘air pollution and the role of youth’ in partnership with the Lung Care Foundation (LCF). It was an attempt to bring clean air to the city by empowering students through the BEST (Breathe Easy Stay Tough) Clubs, a LCF initiative. Over 1,000 students, teachers and school leaders of over 40 schools pledged to clean the air through BEST Clubs which are part of the Saaf Hawa Aur Naagrik project.

Activity on human teeth at Ryan Int’l, Sec-40, Gurugram

Students make a set of milk teeth and another set of permanent teeth by using clay dough and wheat flour dough

Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram, recently conducted an activity on human teeth wherein a teacher explained to students about various types of teeth and their functions. The students were asked to make a set of milk teeth and another set of permanent teeth by using clay dough and wheat flour dough. Then they fixed those teeth into the gums made up of red dough as per the correct placement of teeth.The activity was informative and students took part in it with zeal.