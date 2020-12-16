Dualist Inquiry: I stay focused on my journey, don’t follow trends

Isolation is the space in which I’m able to process and make sense of all the experiences I have in my life,” says musician Dualist Inquiry. The artiste, known for his tracks like Isoterra and For Joss, says without this situation, it feels like there’s a build-up of “unprocessed material” that has not been turned into creative expression.

With the pandemic and clouds of uncertainty looming over the future of live performances, the 33-year-old feels “there will be a gradual increase in the number of live shows” until the pandemic is behind us. Moreover, these challenges have presented themselves at a time when music is constantly changing and evolving.

“There is going to be a huge boom in the number and scale of live events that will take place in 2021 or 2022,” says the artiste, who recently released his latest track Closer in collaboration with Sachin Malhar. The track, he says, “is about heartbreak, and about the feeling of not being able to connect with someone in spite of wanting to do so”.

About the changes that may take place in the music industry thanks to the rise of independent artistes, he says, “The music industry has been changing beyond recognition every 5-10 years, and the last decade has been no exception.” He adds, “I’m personally staying focused on my own artistic journey and not really paying too much attention to the trends that come and go every few years. As an artist, you can’t get too attached to the past - you have to keep leaving it behind and moving forward by adapting to the situation at every turn.”