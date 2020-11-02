Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / A moment of reckoning | HT Editorial

A moment of reckoning | HT Editorial

The United States election will determine the future of the international system

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:57 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

There are a number of urgent issues on which a President Biden would be a major improvement, most notably the climate crisis (AFP)

The United States (US) presidential election is a fork in the road for the future of the world’s most powerful nation and, therefore, the international system as a whole. This is reflected in the contrasting personalities of the candidates. Donald Trump personifies almost everything deemed fatal to the electoral chances of a US presidential candidate, with his not-so-subtle racism, erratic and almost absurd public pronouncements, and absence of leadership skills. Joe Biden, on the other hand, is cut from the same establishment cloth that has determined Washington’s values and worldview for decades.

Mr Trump’s rise reflects a deeper failure in the US system to address the growing immiseration of its working class. He is a beneficiary of this inequality and, ironically, given his background, the political voice of the anger stemming from it. Mr Biden’s weakness is that he is part of the system that is seen as having failed by about half the US population. Fortunately for him, Covid-19 and Mr Trump’s toxic character have made this an election about opposing the president rather than favouring Mr Biden.

A second Trump administration will see a continuing erosion of the US’s public institutions. It will also see socially conservative views, drawn from extreme religious views, make inroads into the American system. On the other hand, the Trump administration has shown a greater willingness to call a spade a spade in the international sphere than it was thought possible by a US government. A disinterest in US interventions in West Asia and a willingness to directly confront China are two manifestations — and both have worked in favour of Indian interests. A Biden administration would see some effort to address the social issues that led to Mr Trump’s rise. Many of its solutions would mirror those of the present administration, including backtracking from free trade and a renewed support for State-funded industrial policies. There are a number of urgent issues on which a President Biden would be a major improvement, most notably the climate crisis. Given India’s overall interests, the real expectation from a Biden administration would be the restoration of legitimacy at home so that the US can maintain pre-eminence overseas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
Nov 02, 2020 19:03 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 18:49 IST

latest news

This is definitely not the 1991 moment for agriculture, writes Capt Amarinder Singh
Nov 02, 2020 19:01 IST
Uttarakhand schools open after over seven months following norms of social distancing, sanitisation
Nov 02, 2020 18:59 IST
Stop attacking interfaith marriages | HT Editorial
Nov 02, 2020 18:58 IST
A moment of reckoning | HT Editorial
Nov 02, 2020 18:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.