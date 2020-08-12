Sections
Home / Editorials / A push for gender equality | HT Editorial

A push for gender equality | HT Editorial

SC’s verdict on women’s right to property is a significant step forward

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:18 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

The latest interpretation by SC removes male primacy over Hindu ancestral property (Hindustan Times)

In a move that upholds gender equality under the law, the Supreme Court (SC) has expanded the rights of Hindu women to their father’s property under the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, even if they were born before the change, or the father was not alive at the time of the amendment. If the woman died before the amendment came into force, her share can be passed on to her children. There have been several amendments to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, but none gave unconditional rights to women with regard to property.

The latest interpretation by SC removes male primacy over Hindu ancestral property. But it has taken the precaution of adding the caveat that registered settlements prior to December 2004, when the amendment was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, cannot be opened to avoid a deluge of litigation. It is a major push for women who lack economic resources and are often marginalised by male members of the family. The fact that a law — not just a will — decides women’s property rights is significant.

However, the challenge of ensuring that women are actually empowered by this legal provision remains; many progressive legal rights fall by the wayside as women do not know that they exist. This must be rectified. The SC’s provision gives women a level-playing field in legal rights over property, and is a game-changer in the larger canvas of gender rights.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet
Aug 12, 2020 20:19 IST
International Youth Day: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid
Aug 12, 2020 20:14 IST
Can social media be an indicator of a person’s mental health?
Aug 12, 2020 20:16 IST
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Aug 12, 2020 20:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.