Sections
Home / Editorials / A reality check of the health sector

A reality check of the health sector

Factor in findings on infections, hospitalisation in policymaking

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

An average hospitalisation case in India cost Rs 16,676 and Rs 26,475 in rural and urban areas, respectively. The average monthly wage of a regular worker — the best employment category in India — was Rs 15,504 (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

As India confronts the worst health crisis of a century, the gross inadequacies in its health system have been exposed. It is clear that a radical overhaul of the health sector must be an important element of the post-pandemic policy framework. Any such effort has to first recognise ground realities. The latest National Statistical Office (NSO) report on the consumption of health services in India can be an important
reference point.

The most important finding of the report is a bit counter-intuitive. It shows that both the share of Indians reporting themselves sick and getting hospitalised fell between 2014 and 2017-18. While this appears like good news, it is important to be cautious. Statistical and material reasons could have driven this change. The 2017-18 report is based on a full-year survey, unlike six-monthly surveys in the past two rounds. Seasonality can be a big factor in health outcomes. The year 2017-18 is also when the economy entered a deceleration phase. This was also the year when unemployment was at high levels. The poor in India tend to under-report illnesses. This is not surprising, as an overwhelming majority have to pay for health expenses from their own pockets. To be sure, the latest report does not account for coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme which was launched in September 2018. But did worsening economic conditions force people to forego even necessary medical care? Hospitalisation can be expensive for most Indians. An average hospitalisation case cost Rs 16,676 and Rs 26,475 in rural and urban areas, respectively. The average monthly wage of a regular worker — the best employment category in India — was Rs 15,504.

Affordability is not the only red flag in the report. Infections are the biggest reason for ailments and hospitalisations in India. A lack of personal and perhaps clinical hygiene — hospitals spread infections as well — makes citizens even more vulnerable to pandemics such as the current one. Critics rightly underline the importance of allocating more resources to ramp up the country’s health sector. Resources are needed, but so is behavioural change, show the latest NSO findings. India has to take this into account while planning a revamp of the health policy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fresh guidelines puts entire admission process for SSC students to junior colleges online
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
SAD condemns CM, DGP for booking Sikh youth on ‘frivolous charges’
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
100-goal milestone yet to sink in: Jamie Vardy
Jul 22, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.