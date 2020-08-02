Sections
Home / Editorials / A testing week for India | HT Editorial

A testing week for India | HT Editorial

Both Ayodhya and Kashmir are contentious issues. Be vigilant

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:43 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Police personnel check IDs of commuters as security is enhanced ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, Ayodhya. (PTI)

This is a significant week for Indian politics and society. On August 5, the first step in the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony in the holy town. The same day also marks one year since the decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Both Ayodhya and Kashmir have long been a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s core ideological beliefs. The merits of each case aside, it is but natural that the party will seek to showcase both the construction of the temple and the one year mark of “integrating” Kashmir completely with the rest of India as a political triumph. But it is important to remember that these events have been politically contentious. The Opposition, particularly the Congress and mainstream regional parties in J&K, opposed the changes to the erstwhile state; a big part of the old secular establishment and the country’s minorities, particularly the Muslims, have been uncomfortable with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple mobilisation.

The point here is not to suggest who is right and wrong — but to underline that these events spark politically polarised responses, and have an impact on social faultlines. And that is why it is important to ensure that sobriety, rather than triumphalism, marks August 5. It is also important to ensure that the law and order machinery remains on alert, in Kashmir and outside, particularly the Hindi heartland, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and peace prevails this week. Those who think they have won must be magnanimous in victory; those who think they must resist must remain democratic and peaceful; and the State must remain vigilant.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AIIMS team likely to visit hospital to oversee Amit Shah’s Covid-19 treatment: Report
Aug 02, 2020 19:29 IST
Women with little or no social ties could be most prone to obesity
Aug 02, 2020 19:28 IST
Work set to begin on new link road from Chandigarh to Mullanpur
Aug 02, 2020 19:17 IST
Tracing the role of Yogi Adityanath and Gorakhnath Math in Ram temple movement
Aug 02, 2020 19:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.