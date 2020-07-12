Sections
Home / Editorials / A turning point for the financial sector

A turning point for the financial sector

The uncertainty about growth, and possible surge in NPAs will add to the crisis

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:14 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, Mumbai, July 12 (ANI)

In a speech on Saturday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that the pandemic could fritter away the gains made so far on the non-performing assets (NPA) front. The gross NPA ratio for scheduled commercial banks improved from 9.1% in March 2019 to 8.3% in March 2020. The economic disruption will impair the timely repayment of loans and therefore worsen the NPA crisis.

While this is not surprising, the governor also said that it was uncertain when supply chains would be restored fully; when demand would get normalised; and “what kind of durable effects the pandemic will leave behind on our potential growth”. While the first two concern immediate economic recovery, durable effects on potential growth have policy implications. For example, RBI’s monetary policy framework, which must keep inflation within two percentage points of the mandated 4% level, uses an inflation targeting model. This requires a potential growth rate. Any significant change to this variable will render the present framework infructuous. The governor also pointed out how shocks to the financial system “dubbed as once in a lifetime events” seemed to be have become more frequent than even once in a decade. This, he said, means that the minimum capital requirement of banks may no longer be considered sufficient to absorb the losses. If the banks do not know about the rest of the economy, which is what uncertainty about potential growth means, and the economy does not know about the banks, which is what capital requirements becoming inadequate imply, it suggests India is entering into hitherto uncharted territory.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Help your children cope with pandemic stress with WHO’s guideline
Jul 12, 2020 19:36 IST
Growing Covid concern in Showbiz
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Cat wants to be pet and is gently letting her hooman know so. Watch
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Andhra’s Covid-19 tally past 29k-mark with record single-day spike of 1,933 cases
Jul 12, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.