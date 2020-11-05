Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / Arnab Goswami’s arrest is troubling | HT Editorial

Arnab Goswami’s arrest is troubling | HT Editorial

This is one of those issues where there can only be one side. It is wrong.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:44 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

No one, including journalists, is above the law — but the operative term there is the law (REUTERS)

There can be no ifs, buts, or qualifications: The arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police is wrong. It sends the signal that it’s fine to harass journalists. It also sets a dangerous trend and could encourage other police departments and state governments to do the same.

The context — and there is one — is irrelevant. The history of the deteriorating relationship between Mr Goswami and the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government does not matter. The quality of his journalism — always a subjective call — matters even less. Whether or not we like Mr Goswami and his style of journalism matters the least. Nor is this time for anyone to relish the irony (as some have done on social media) of Mumbai Police arresting, without reasonable or sufficient cause, a journalist who has often asked for the arrest of people without reasonable or sufficient cause. This is one of those issues where there can only be one side. It is wrong.

No one, including journalists, is above the law — but the operative term there is the law. Everything needs to be done according to the law. In this case, for instance, Mr Goswami could have been summoned (he is sure to have complied with the summons). Reports that his family being manhandled — if true — only exacerbate the wrong. Support for Mr Goswami has poured in from all quarters, and reactions have been immediate. The Editors Guild issued a strong statement. And several political leaders, including the home minister and the information and broadcasting minister, have condemned the attack on “press freedom” and a “free press”. That is a good position to take — consistently and irrespective of the specifics of the journalist/media organisation and government involved.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Nov 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB questions Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager
Nov 05, 2020 01:46 IST
Row over Kanjurmarg plot to further delay Mumbai’s Metro-3 underground corridor
Nov 05, 2020 01:46 IST
10k genetic markers key to a person’s height
Nov 05, 2020 01:46 IST
UK says US ties will go ‘from strength to strength’ whoever wins
Nov 05, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.