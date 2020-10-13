Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / Article 370 and 35-A: Why Farooq Abdullah is wrong | HT Editorial

Article 370 and 35-A: Why Farooq Abdullah is wrong | HT Editorial

Mr Abdullah’s statement will deepen the mistrust that exists about Kashmir’s leaders among citizens elsewhere in the country

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:32 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

To turn to a foreign power — which is at the moment an aggressor and has undermined India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty — is wrong and unwise (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, while reiterating his opposition to the constitutional changes in J&K, particularly the effective nullification of Article 370, spoke about how China has opposed the changes too. He, then, added that, “May Allah wish that our people get help from their might and our Articles 370 and 35-A get restored.”

This is a deeply disturbing statement from a leader who has served as a Union minister, a three-time chief minister, and a long-standing parliamentarian in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The change in Kashmir is purely an internal matter of India. This newspaper has been critical of the Centre’s actions in Kashmir — particularly the detention of leaders and curtailment of liberty — and asked for a restoration of political normalcy. But this battle must be fought within the Indian constitutional and political scheme, through agitation, public opinion-building, political alliances and judicial recourse.

To turn to a foreign power — which is at the moment an aggressor and has undermined India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty — is wrong and unwise. Mr Abdullah’s statement will deepen the mistrust that exists about Kashmir’s leaders among citizens elsewhere in the country. It will galvanise a nationalist backlash — and it is no surprise that the Bharatiya Janata Party has termed his remarks “seditious”. And it will erode the moral standing and political authority of Kashmir’s democratic parties. Mr Abdullah may be speaking out of pain and anger, but he would do well to revise his stand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Oct 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
Oct 13, 2020 19:01 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: MS Dhoni sends Sam Curran to open for CSK
Oct 13, 2020 19:35 IST
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Oct 13, 2020 17:56 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Coding is of utmost importance in digital age
Oct 13, 2020 19:29 IST
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
Oct 13, 2020 19:30 IST
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
Oct 13, 2020 19:35 IST
Article 370 and 35-A: Why Farooq Abdullah is wrong | HT Editorial
Oct 13, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.