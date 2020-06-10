Sections
Home / Editorials / Assam OIL blowout, fire: The polluter must pay

Assam OIL blowout, fire: The polluter must pay

Review the new drilling clearance; assess the quantum of damage; fix responsibility

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:11 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Smoke emanating from oil wells after an explosion at the Baghjan oil field, Tinuskia, Assam, June 9, 2020 (ANI)

The Baghjan natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam’s Tinsukia district, which was spewing gas and condensate, caught fire on Tuesday — 13 days after it had a blowout. The well is close to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) and adjacent to the Maturin wetlands, one of India’s finest (and also home to some rare avian species). The blowout has caused extensive damage to the biodiversity and wildlife; Tuesday’s fire could lead to further destruction.

The twin mishaps show the pitfalls of allowing hazardous industries in ecologically sensitive areas. In May, OIL received clearance for further drilling in DSNP. This order must now be reviewed. It is also imperative to assess what system failure led to the accidents and the extent of the damage to the environment and livelihoods. Then comes the question of compensation: OIL could be held liable under the absolute liability principle. But, in India, the compensation and relief process is circuitous, as a report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, titled The Management of Environment Relief Fund, shows. The report assesses the effectiveness of the Fund, which accepts contribution from industries covered under the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and the compensation awarded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to victims of environmental damage.

The Fund is beset with three problems: Amounts awarded by NGT are not first being credited to it; an overwhelming proportion of compensation orders are in the Supreme Court; there is no tracking of the implementation of the compensation process either by NGT or the government. These flaws must be fixed; otherwise erring parties will have no fear of the legal process and the polluter pays principle, and affected parties will continue to bear the brunt of such accidents.

.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi says ‘hope we make you proud’ as Gunjan Saxena reacts to film teaser
Jun 10, 2020 19:09 IST
UK to reopen zoos, safari parks, but no schools
Jun 10, 2020 19:08 IST
Boxing mostly considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom
Jun 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.