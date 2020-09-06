Covid-19: As numbers spike, the health infra will be truly tested now

On Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed four million. By Sunday, India overtook Brazil to become the world’s second-worst hit country. But none of this comes as a surprise. India has been reporting the most daily cases in the world since early August, and has had the world’s worst-recorded case trajectory since August end. The most important figure through any pandemic, however, is the number of lives lost to it. India’s case fatality rate of 1.7% is significantly better than not only the global average of 3.2%, but also the United States and Brazil — both around 3%. This has been the primary driver of the Centre’s argument that India has handled the pandemic better than other similarly-hit nations.

But despite that, more than 70,000 people have died from Covid-19. This is a significant number, and begs the question if there are things the government could have done differently to prevent the loss of lives. When the first (and hardest) lockdown shut the country down on March 25, India had 500 active cases and 10 deaths. Since then, these curbs have been gradually relaxed in seven subsequent phases. Today, when there are more than 860,000 active cases, a majority of economic activities have resumed. An argument can be made that this lockdown came in reverse order. Curbs could have been applied lightly at first, and then gradually strengthened when daily cases rose. In such a system, India would have the hardest phase of the lockdown today.

But such an argument is easier to make in retrospect. In March, the world knew little about Covid-19. In a situation where experts were (and still are) learning how to fight the pandemic, a hard lockdown was one of the few concepts that had unanimous scientific backing. The government says it bought India time to strengthen its health care infrastructure, particularly in regions that needed it the most. This claim, though, will be put to the harshest test in the coming weeks. As India’s daily cases continue to set world records, the bulk of the latest infections have come from the hinterland at a time when malaria and dengue spike in these regions. Saving lives, not just in proportion of total Covid-19 cases, but also in absolute numbers, from this point will get tougher by the day, and how the government handles this will determine how well the country has truly fared against the pandemic — and how well it put the lockdown to use in terms of building health infrastructure and capacity.