Sections
Home / Editorials / Covid-19: Decoding the Delhi spike

Covid-19: Decoding the Delhi spike

The coronavirus cases will continue to increase. Keep testing and prepare

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:11 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

A medical worker takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease,New Delhi, May 28 (REUTERS)

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,024 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It conducted 7,615 tests. And it had a positivity rate of 13.4%. The capital now has the third highest number of cases in the country, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

There are three separate issues here. The first is the increase in cases. This is not a reason to get alarmed. It, in fact, reflects the fact that Delhi is testing more people — at 9,689 tests per million, it has the best testing rate among the worst-hit states. As is now globally recognised, testing widely is the only way to track the infected, isolate them, treat those who are severely affected, and ensure that they don’t transmit the infection to others. With more relaxations in both mobility and economic activity, cases will inevitably rise more. The second issue is the positivity rate. In the week ending on Thursday, Delhi’s positivity rate was 12.2%. This is a matter of concern, for it shows that, among the people who are being tested, more are turning out to be positive in the Capital than in most other states. This, then, indicates a more comprehensive spread of the disease in the Capital than has been estimated so far. The third element is deaths. While there has been a debate on the official numbers, Delhi’s death rate remains lower than the national fatality rate. This, in turn, means that most patients have symptoms which dissipate with care and treatment.

All of this then has to be the basis for the four-pronged policy response. One, to get an accurate sense of the spread of the disease, Delhi will need to ramp up its testing even more. Only this will help keep those infected away from those who are not as movement increases even further. Two, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Delhi has adequate health infrastructure to deal with a surge. But if the city has to prevent what is happening in Mumbai, it is key to increase the number of beds available and pull in more private facilities for the purpose. Three, the Delhi government has rightly focused on home isolation. For a majority of patients, this is the best way out — but it requires patients to be responsible and constantly monitor their health. And finally, it will help if the government is more transparent with data — and provide a district-wise break up within the capital of cases, deaths, and other relevant parameters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Central Park review: Apple show borrows from Bollywood in best way possible
May 29, 2020 18:45 IST
Indrajeet Jadeja aka DJ Ind Ra is caught up in the mystical cosmos of music
May 29, 2020 18:47 IST
Parisar urges PMC to set up Clean Air Committee for Pune
May 29, 2020 18:44 IST
Dalit entrepreneurs present charter of demands before FM in webinar
May 29, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.