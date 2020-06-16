Sections
Home / Editorials / Crossing the $5-trillion mark

Crossing the $5-trillion mark

India’s foreign exchange reserves are reassuring. But vulnerabilities persist

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:16 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

That the country suffered chronic balance of payments crises from Independence to the early 1990s is now a historical footnote to the latest generation of Indians, but the memory of past weakness remains strong in the government (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

India’s foreign exchange reserves passed the half-trillion dollar mark this month, providing some silver lining to an otherwise overcast economic outlook. India has enough foreign exchange to cover a year’s worth of imports. The deterrent effect this has on speculators is one reason the rupee exchange rate has largely held steady during the lockdown. That the country suffered chronic balance of payments crises from Independence to the early 1990s is now a historical footnote to the latest generation of Indians, but the memory of past weakness remains strong in the government. The Reserve Bank of India was buying dollars when the pandemic began to shore up reserves, an act that now looks excessively cautious. The government should instead be asking how it can leverage its reserve cushion to fulfil the goal of making India a global hub for financial services.

Foreign exchange reserves dipped in March but have been rising the past several weeks. One reason is that outflows are less. Sharp drops in oil and gold imports and outward remittances have meant demand for foreign exchange has been minimal. But the main reason has been a steady flow of foreign exchange into the country despite the lockdown. Foreign direct investment has continued apace. Portfolio investment has returned. There are reasons for discomfort — the collapse of India’s exports and the fact much of the inflow is a consequence of cash-strapped Indian firms selling stakes to overseas buyers. It is nice to bury a ghost of the past, but important not to forget India continues to have many financial vulnerabilities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Farmers, local labourers at loggerheads after migrant exodus in Amritsar
Jun 16, 2020 19:34 IST
Delhi records peak power demand of 5,805 MW, season’s highest till now
Jun 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Siva backs IPL in Sept-Oct, says it’s ‘best conducted T20 league’
Jun 16, 2020 19:31 IST
‘Show IND-ENG WC match to a fan 100 times, he’d say intent was not there’
Jun 16, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.