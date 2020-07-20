Delhi’s annual infrastructure shock

The flooding problem cannot be solved by desilting the drains alone. The city will have to undo decades of bad developmental planning and over concretetisation, which has destroyed or built over the city’s natural drainage system (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, heavy rainfall (between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm) hit Delhi for three hours (5.30am-8.30 am), the season’s first major shower since monsoon arrived on June 24. The rains are an annual feature, but so is the collapse of Delhi’s infrastructure. This year too, the deluge led to the inundation of parts of the city, water-logging of main roads, traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, and damaged scores of hutments in the slum areas. Two deaths were reported. The sharp downpour and the collapse of the civic infrastructure sparked a blame-game between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led city government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-controlled municipal corporations. While the BJP blamed the government for not undertaking pre-monsoon works such as desilting, the AAP said there was need for better coordination between government departments and corporations since cleaning and desilting of the drains are a joint responsibility.

However, the flooding problem cannot be solved by desilting the drains alone. The city will have to undo decades of bad developmental planning and overconcretisation, which has destroyed or built over the city’s natural drainage system. It will have to check construction on the Yamuna floodplains because they reduce the water-carrying capacity of the river. And it will have to restore wetlands, lakes and ponds which act as sponges to control flooding. A few years ago, experts recommended solutions, which included restoration of the intricate natural drainage network that work as waterways; removal of encroachment of storm water drains; stopping of construction and dumping of garbage inside storm water drains; separating sewage network from the drainage network; and covering the access points of drains so that de-silting of drains can be carried out regularly.

The government must look into these recommendations, and consider setting up a single agency to tackle the drainage-flooding problem so that Delhi does not suffer every year.