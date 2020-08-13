Sections
Home / Editorials / EIA: Citizens engage with environment policy | HT Editorial

EIA: Citizens engage with environment policy | HT Editorial

The government must, seriously, consider all suggestions and criticisms

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:50 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Environmental experts, politicians, and civil society have argued that it neglects the balance between development and environment protection (Shutterstock)

The Union environment ministry received 1.7 million comments, suggestions, and objections to the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 till August 1. While the Centre claimed that the new EIA draft reinforces transparency, environmental experts, politicians, and civil society have argued that it neglects the balance between development and environment protection.

Three issues made the process of consultations challenging. First, the Centre rushed through the critical public consultation process when the pandemic put restrictions on meetings (the Delhi High Court extended the last date for filing objections). Second, the government was seen as attempting to muzzle the voices of young environmentalists. And third, the draft was not translated into regional languages which could have allowed more citizens to participate. (The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the environment ministry to publish EIA in regional languages.)

Despite these obstacles, the deliberations on the draft EIA saw an overwhelming involvement of the citizens. This is positive because a robust consultation process can push the government to look into the issue comprehensively and raise environmental awareness. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, controlled by the Centre, will now review the suggestions. The final draft will be placed before a committee, headed by a former director of the organisation. To ensure the final draft is balanced, the second leg of the process must be transparent, public, and include independent experts. Aim for a robust EIA, for environmental safeguards cannot be sacrificed at the altar of immediate political and economic considerations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus pandemic makes birth more lonely for women in Peru
Aug 13, 2020 19:21 IST
Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD
Aug 13, 2020 19:20 IST
21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping a minor on grounds that his future might be ruined
Aug 13, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.