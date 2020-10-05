Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / End the conspiracy theories, now | HT Editorial

End the conspiracy theories, now | HT Editorial

As this newspaper has argued, Rajput’s suicide should have been a moment to have a serious conversation in this country about mental health. Instead, elaborate conspiracy theories were constructed

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:54 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

The judiciary stepped in. Drug and money laundering investigations were kicked off. And Ms Chakraborty was arrested (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has, according to media reports citing the doctor leading the team, concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is proceeding with its own enquiries, the AIIMS finding should put an end to the unfortunate and almost absurd drama that came to accompany Rajput’s tragic death.

As this newspaper has argued, Rajput’s suicide should have been a moment to have a serious conversation in this country about mental health. Instead, elaborate conspiracy theories were constructed — placing the blame on either a set of powerful Bollywood figures or on Rajput’s partner, actor Rhea Chakraborty, or both. Television channels were at the forefront of declaring that Rajput’s death was, in fact, murder. Politicians, especially in Bihar, and of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, jumped into the fray — the former with an eye on the upcoming state elections and the latter with possibly a desire to send a message to cultural and movie figures to fall in line. The Maharashtra and Bihar police fought with each other. The judiciary stepped in. Drug and money laundering investigations were kicked off. And Ms Chakraborty was arrested.

All of this was premised on the belief that Rajput was either murdered — it is now clear that there was no murder — or driven to suicide, all on the basis of almost non-existent evidence and an outright ignorance of mental health issues. India’s news television channels owe their audience an apology; politicians who stepped into the fray should introspect and pull back; and investigative agencies should learn to focus on their core job.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Oct 05, 2020 18:12 IST
10 per cent of world’s people may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO
Oct 05, 2020 18:46 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 17:12 IST

latest news

Physical distancing does not mean emotional distancing
Oct 05, 2020 18:50 IST
Lawyer Vikas Singh says AIIMS doctor isn’t answering his calls
Oct 05, 2020 18:51 IST
Political parties stage protests in Pune
Oct 05, 2020 18:48 IST
Iqbal Singh: Man on a mission to mentor young entrepreneurs across the globe
Oct 05, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.