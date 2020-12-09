Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / Farm groups must not be maximalist | HT Editorial

Farm groups must not be maximalist | HT Editorial

The all-or-nothing approach — reflected in the demand for an outright repeal of laws and unwillingness to settle for anything less — is not a mature way to approach political negotiations

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:31 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

It would be far more productive for the agitating forces to negotiate in a more constructive manner (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The farm protests are an expression of the democratic will of an important segment of India’s citizens — even though their method of disruption is unwarranted and has caused inconvenience to other citizens. The strength of the movement, primarily in Punjab, comes from real or perceived apprehensions about the recent farm laws. By sustaining their protest for weeks, mobilising large numbers of people, calling a Bharat bandh, farm unions have made their point and forced the government to the negotiating table. They have also got the Centre — which, as this newspaper has argued, made a mistake in not engaging in enough prior consultations — to make important concessions. These include a written reassurance on continuation of minimum support prices, enabling state governments to register and impose a cess on new markets, and an amendment to the law to ensure appeals to a civil court.

Yet, there is a deadlock. And it must be said that this is due to a position of maximalism adopted by farm leaders. The all-or-nothing approach — reflected in the demand for an outright repeal of laws and unwillingness to settle for anything less — is not a mature way to approach political negotiations. Even as the voice of farmers is important, so is the fact that the government had the mandate to push its legislative agenda and Parliament has passed the laws. It would be far more productive for the agitating forces to negotiate in a more constructive manner, extract concessions on safety nets, but also recognise the current political reality of the government’s determination to stay the course. Moderation is key to a solution.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Coronavirus claims five more lives in Himachal
Dec 09, 2020 21:13 IST
Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song
Dec 09, 2020 21:11 IST
Man Utd now favourites for Europa League, says Spurs’ Mourinho
Dec 09, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.