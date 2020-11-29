Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / Find a meeting point on farm laws | HT Editorial

Find a meeting point on farm laws | HT Editorial

Reach out sensitively, and find a mechanism to assure farmers that their incomes will be protected, including through an amendment if necessary

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:49 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Farmers will have to recognise that the reality of the laws will not change (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The farmer protests, primarily led by land-owning agriculturists of Punjab, have raised a range of questions — about India’s larger political economy, relations between Centre and states and between states, the salience of identity politics in Punjab, especially given its troubled history of the 1980s, and the capacity of the Indian State to allow dissent and be politically accommodative. But at the root of it is the question of finding a meeting point between what is a reality and the apprehensions generated by that reality.

The reality is that Parliament has passed laws which will change the manner in which agricultural produce is procured and traded. As this newspaper has argued, there is sound rationale for the move — agricultural markets needed to be liberalised, there is a greater need for interface between industry and farmers, and this will potentially enhance farm incomes. At the same time, the laws have generated apprehensions because of two reasons. The first was the rather abrupt manner in which the change was brought about — the Centre should have invested more in engaging with all stakeholders. And the second is the fear of the mandi and minimum support price (MSP) regime getting undermined.

Farmers will have to recognise that the reality of the laws will not change. They also need to understand that extremist rhetoric and action — including flirting with extreme identity-issues when the demand is largely economic — is wrong, unacceptable, and undermines their own cause. At the same time, the government must recognise the depth of the sentiment of farmers, reach out sensitively, and find a mechanism to assure farmers that their incomes will be protected, including through an amendment if necessary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Wife of scribe in UP who died of burns threatens to immolate self, demands arrest of killers
Nov 29, 2020 20:29 IST
Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla
Nov 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Assistant commandant killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Nov 29, 2020 20:19 IST
Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital
Nov 29, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.