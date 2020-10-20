Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / Get the vaccine strategy right

Get the vaccine strategy right

Balance public health, legal and ethical considerations while devising the plan

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:43 IST

By Hindustan Times,

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing, New Delhi, India, October 18, 2020 (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Over the past week, India’s top leaders and officials have proffered more clues about when and how the country plans to begin vaccinations for Covid-19. Mass volumes are likely to begin shipping around March, if the trial and the approval process follow projected timelines. The first shots will likely be administered as the country heads into the next summer. Initially, somewhere around a fifth-to-a-quarter of the population, accounting for the most vulnerable and those at the highest risk, are likely to get it. The specifics are likely to be complicated, as they need to strike a balance between what India can achieve, given its institutional capacity, and what it must in a short period of time, to secure its citizens.

Among the clues into India’s strategy is a crucial confirmation by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi himself. On Monday, the PM said a vaccine delivery system was in the works and it will utilise the upcoming national digital health ID — an initiative that he first announced during his Independence Day speech. This is crucial for two reasons. First, it appears to address how authorities will administer and track the coronavirus immunisation of possibly each of the country’s 1.3 billion-plus citizens. The process, unprecedented in scale for any democracy, needs to be precise, efficient and quick. A viable vaccine is likely to be in two doses, with a predetermined gap in between.

Second, it will mark the rollout of one of the world’s most ambitious public health management systems — the National Digital Health Mission. The idea behind the programme is to digitise the health records of citizens. Its benefits, especially in the context of the coronavirus immunisation, are clear, for it will provide easy access to standardised data. But its rollout in the context of the pandemic can also be controversial. India is yet to adopt a personal data protection legislative framework, and if access to a Covid-19 vaccine is made contingent on signing up for a national health ID, the programme becomes virtually mandatory. Till now, officials have said that sign-ups are voluntary. To be sure, the specifics of the vaccine delivery are still not final. These details will need to balance legal, ethical and, ultimately, public health considerations before they are set in stone. Getting the vaccine strategy right is critical for the entire edifice of the recovery process from the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
Oct 20, 2020 19:37 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
Oct 20, 2020 20:12 IST
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
Oct 20, 2020 18:57 IST

latest news

Hydrogen-laced CNG buses debut in national capital
Oct 20, 2020 20:05 IST
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’: Civil defence volunteers to be deployed at traffic intersections in Delhi
Oct 20, 2020 20:04 IST
From ‘role models’ to sex workers: Kenya’s child labour rises
Oct 20, 2020 20:11 IST
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: report
Oct 20, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.