Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / Hathras: UP is on the wrong track, again

Hathras: UP is on the wrong track, again

What the UP government needed to do was ensure correctives — both in the immediate context to hold perpetrators as well as administrative officials in Hathras accountable and in the medium-term by instituting structural reforms in the criminal justice system and its intersection with political power.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:33 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Members of various groups demonstrate against the Hathras incident and crimes against women, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, October 5, 2020 (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

There is now a growing opinion — including among some in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — that the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has handled the Hathras case poorly. This could be due to political patronage to members of a caste group deemed loyal; it could be due to administrative incompetence; it could be due to the patriarchal mindset that governs both social and institutional attitudes towards women; it could be due to the prejudice with which Dalits are viewed in this country; or it could be due to all these factors.

What the UP government needed to do was ensure correctives — both in the immediate context to hold perpetrators as well as administrative officials in Hathras accountable and in the medium-term by instituting structural reforms in the criminal justice system and its intersection with political power.

Instead, it has decided to order a probe into an “international” conspiracy and plot to defame the Yogi Adityanath government and foment caste violence. The UP police has also filed 19 FIRs against both named and unnamed individuals on charges ranging from sedition to promoting enmity between castes and communities. This is outrageous. The outcry against the injustice in Hathras was because citizens were shaken and angry and wanted action. Not only did the UP government fail in its task of protecting the life, liberty and dignity of a young Dalit woman, it first sought to cover up the incident and is now using the controversy to attack critics and construct conspiracy theories, invoking the proverbial foreign hand. The state should stop looking outside, and look within its own administration. That is where the fault lies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar NDA face, says BJP; JD(U) gets 122 seats
Oct 06, 2020 21:08 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty brings respite for MI
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Oct 06, 2020 20:33 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST

latest news

Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests
Oct 06, 2020 21:03 IST
Education minister visits SPPU campus; final year exams begin from Oct 12
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.