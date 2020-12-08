Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / India’s evolving energy diplomacy | HT Editorial

India’s evolving energy diplomacy | HT Editorial

The real challenge for India’s energy diplomacy is preparing the ground for a post-oil future in a manner that ensures oil markets abet rather than disrupt this larger transition

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:24 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

India today can absorb somewhat higher global oil prices, and shift focus on attracting the massive investments needed for its natural gas and renewable energy plans (REUTERS)

The recent decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to allow a muted increase in production in the first quarter of next year was welcomed by petroleum and natural gas minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, because of what it means for price stability rather than the hope it means cheaper oil.

India stands to gain because oil producers need to generate revenues necessary to maintain the investment levels to ensure steady oil supply. India’s relations with the largest oil producers, notably the Persian Gulf monarchies and Russia, also increasingly revolve around them ploughing their earnings into India’s oil and gas sector. New Delhi’s ambitious plans for energy transition partly depend on the financial status of the largest OPEC members — a partnership OPEC acknowledged at the recent India-OPEC institutional dialogue. Mr Pradhan was notably more interested in potential OPEC investments in India than the ups and downs of oil production.

Despite OPEC’s earlier production cuts and its projected increases, global prices have remained in the $40 to $50 a barrel range. Thanks to record foreign exchange reserves, India today can absorb somewhat higher global oil prices, and shift focus on attracting the massive investments needed for its natural gas and renewable energy plans. Implicit is the recognition oil is rapidly ceasing to be a strategic commodity. The real challenge for India’s energy diplomacy is preparing the ground for a post-oil future in a manner that ensures oil markets abet rather than disrupt this larger transition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

TRP scam: Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC seeking stay to probe by Mumbai police
Dec 08, 2020 20:39 IST
Chandigarh Police head constable suspended on extortion charges
Dec 08, 2020 20:38 IST
Will Sanju Samson get a long rope after lean patch in Australia?
Dec 08, 2020 20:36 IST
UK’s House of Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries
Dec 08, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.