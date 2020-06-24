Sections
Home / Editorials / India’s Pakistan dilemma | HT Editorial

India’s Pakistan dilemma | HT Editorial

Both talking and not talking haven’t helped. But maintain minimum engagement

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:49 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Officers of the Border Security Force and the Pakistani Rangers lower the national flags, August 14, 2019 (REUTERS)

India has downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Pakistan. It has told the Pakistani high commission in Delhi to reduce its strength by half, on the grounds that officials were supporting “cross-border violence and terrorism”. Given the reciprocity that governs diplomatic ties, India will do the same in Pakistan. This comes soon after India expelled two Pakistani high commission officials for spying, and Pakistani agencies detained and harassed two members of the Indian diplomatic mission in Islamabad. Since August, when India decided to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the two countries have also not had high commissioners in each other’s country. New Delhi’s recent decision is the first time after the 2001 Parliament attack that it has downgraded ties to this level.

But the tit-for-tat diplomatic battle hides beneath it a real dilemma in India’s Pakistan policy. On one hand it is a clear, well-recognised, fact. Pakistan is a State that sponsors terrorism and engages in asymmetric warfare against India. It has, directly through its military-intelligence nexus, given patronage to terror groups that have conducted attacks, leading to huge loss of Indian lives. Pakistan continues to cause violence and instability in J&K — an integral part of India. It engages in mass disinformation campaigns against India internationally. And it is an “all-weather friend” of China, which has stepped up its offensive against India — perhaps even in close consultation with Islamabad. In this backdrop, even continuing with diplomatic niceties and talking to Pakistan appears futile.

At the same time, Pakistan is a neighbour. Its alliance with China poses a threat, for it can lead to an adversarial “two-front” situation — which Indian policymakers have factored in, but must be avoided for the costs involved. Countering Pakistan’s disinformation campaigns is also a distraction from India’s core diplomatic goals. And not talking at all — and downgrading diplomatic ties — will not make the situation better. This then is the dilemma. The United Progressive Alliance government talked, hoping it would embolden constituencies of peace and lead to a breakthrough. It did not work. For the most part, the Narendra Modi government has not talked. It hasn’t worked either. There are no easy solutions. But at the minimum, diplomatic channels of some sort must remain intact to handle unforeseen situations, as well as the other elements of the relationship, including people-to-people ties. India must think more creatively about its legitimate Pakistan dilemma.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Jun 24, 2020 21:04 IST
Jack Ma dethroned as China’s richest by Tencent’s Pony Ma
Jun 24, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.