Sections
Home / Editorials / Looking at the big picture, finally | HT Editorial

Looking at the big picture, finally | HT Editorial

Common concerns are driving the EU-India convergence. But it needs work

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:07 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

The Europeans remain suspicious and ill-informed about the philosophy of the Narendra Modi government (PTI)

India and the European Union (EU) have had a relationship based on common values — but not much else. The recent summit is the latest step in a 21st century reset. Common concerns about the United States’ (US) destructive unilateralism and China’s aggressive imperialism are forcing Brussels and New Delhi to look at the big picture. The new convergence is about working together on multilateral problems. The climate crisis tops the list but preserving international institutions and the security of the high seas and cyberspace also figure. The EU has put aside its tendency of preaching to India about human rights. Both sides have lowered ambitions regarding trade and investment negotiations. As the world order gets shakier, India and the EU have sensibly decided to worry about the big picture.

Even here, moving forward will require a lot of concerted effort. The EU struggles to take common positions on sensitive geopolitical issues. Preference for Chinese profits over principles by Germany and other governments means Europe is all over the place when it comes to Beijing. The Europeans remain suspicious and ill-informed about the philosophy of the Narendra Modi government. New Delhi is more excited about future relations with Brexit Britain than it is with Brussels. The relationship needs a core focus, one that works at many different policy levels and has a good chance of generating results. The obvious answer to this is climate and that is where the two sides must concentrate their energies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains
Jul 16, 2020 19:45 IST
Covid-19: Resorts World Sentosa, axes jobs as virus batters tourism
Jul 16, 2020 19:42 IST
Amazon Prime India drops too relatable movie quotes to capture the mood of people right now
Jul 16, 2020 19:40 IST
Getty Foundation gives Panjab University ₹1.4 crore for Gandhi Bhawan’s conservation
Jul 16, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.