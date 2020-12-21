Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / Nepal’s unconstitutional turn

Nepal’s unconstitutional turn

KP Oli has destroyed his legacy. India must stand with democratic forces

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:07 IST

By Hindustan Times,

With this move, Mr Oli has destroyed his credentials and legacy — and even those who may have supported his belligerent nationalism against India have turned against him. (Getty Images)

To understand the scale of what has just happened in Nepal, and how unconsti-tutionally and undemocratically Prime Minister KP Oli has behaved, think of a hypothetical scenario from the India of 1950s. Imagine a new Constitution has just been promulgated with no provision for the prime minister to dissolve the Parliament at will; Sardar Patel is still alive and challenging Jawaharlal Nehru; Rajendra Prasad is the president but follows Nehru’s diktats; Nehru decides to dissolve Parliament soon after the first elections held under the Constitution after being reduced to a minority in his own party; the President accepts the decision; the Congress splits; all other political forces decide to wage a movement against Nehru; and elections cannot be held. India’s constitutional democracy, just years after its conception, falters.

This is what has happened in Nepal. Mr Oli — facing an intense challenge from his own party — has decided to dissolve the Parliament in violation of constitutional provisions. President Bidya Devi Bhandari, a close associate of Mr Oli, has given her green signal. The State apparatus is under Mr Oli. But the entire political spectrum, civil society, and media is against this action. Mr Oli’s own Nepal Communist Party has decided to take disciplinary action against the PM and is on the verge of a formal split. There is a big difference in announcing and holding elections — and Nepali political history is replete with instances when the failure to hold polls has led to further instability — and it is unlikely that polls will indeed be held. Mr Oli thus is in control of the State, there is no Parliament, and the Opposition is preparing to go on the streets. All eyes are now on the Supreme Court which should, ideally, rule against Mr Oli’s decision since it lacks constitutional sanction.

With this move, Mr Oli has destroyed his credentials and legacy — and even those who may have supported his belligerent nationalism against India have turned against him. It is a lesson that a chauvinist leader, who believes in ethnic supremacist politics and ultra nationalism, is also often undemocratic. Much against Chinese hopes, the Nepali communists will split — and this, frankly, is good for Nepali democracy. For India, it is important to read the situation right. It must not be seen as interventionist and let the domestic debate play out. But, at the same time, it must not be seen as backing Mr Oli — the recent rapprochement with him has led to doubts on the Nepali street — and stand up strongly for democratic principles.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Sri Lanka coach Arthur relishing Boucher battle in South Africa series
by Reuters
How much India should invest in the Indo-Pacific
by Manjari Chatterjee Miller
EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Double-dip recession risk mounts after UK’s rough weekend
by Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.