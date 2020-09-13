Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / On the climate crisis, a grave warning | HT Editorial

On the climate crisis, a grave warning | HT Editorial

The United In Science report said that the final levels of emissions for 2020 would be 4-7% less than in 2019. However, on a larger scale, the world hasn’t moved forward on combating the climate crisis

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:02 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

This year, the pandemic took care of this but there is no doubt that governments must do much more (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to a new climate change assessment that was launched by the United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres on September 9, the Covid-19 lockdowns have made a dent on global greenhouse gas emissions — but this is not nearly enough. Following a sharp fall in early April of 17% from 2019 levels, by June, as economies started opening up, daily emissions rose to within 5% of last year’s record levels. The United In Science report has been compiled by the World Meteorological Organization based on its findings, along with the findings of five other global science bodies. The report said that the final levels of emissions for 2020 would be 4-7% less than in 2019. However, on a larger scale, the world hasn’t moved forward on combating the climate crisis.

To limit global heating to less than a 2 degree Celsius rise above pre-industrial levels by 2100, emissions need to fall by 5% every year. This year, the pandemic took care of this but there is no doubt that governments must do much more. Between 2020 and 2024, global temperatures are likely to breach the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold in multiple months. The world is now 1.1 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times, and 2016-2020 is set to be the hottest period ever since records began to be kept. This, and the fact that global sea levels are rising, shows that the climate crisis is intensifying. It is clear that countries must reduce carbon emissions over the next 10 years. The shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy needs to be scaled up if catastrophic levels of temperature rise are to be averted. As countries seek to reboot their Covid-ravaged economies, the assessment comes as a grave warning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:01 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Sep 13, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

ECI’s indifference to hold Bihar council polls raises eyebrows
Sep 13, 2020 19:11 IST
Gold cheaper by Rs 4,800, being sold at a discount despite fall in price
Sep 13, 2020 19:07 IST
Ferrari celebrate 1000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher
Sep 13, 2020 19:07 IST
On the climate crisis, a grave warning | HT Editorial
Sep 13, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.